Disney is substantially hiking up the prices for Disney+ and Hulu in an effort to drive more people to a bundle of both streaming services, or get consumers to sign up for the much cheaper ad-supported tier of Disney+. Starting October 12, the price for the ad-free version of Disney+ will go up from $10.99 per month to $13.99 per month for U.S. customers. Hulu’s ad-free tier will rise from...