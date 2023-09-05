Latest Articles

Inside Meta’s AI Drama: Internal Feuds Over Compute Power By Kalley Huang and Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · Sept. 5, 2023 9:16 AM PDT

Meta Platforms’ releases of its large-language models, Llama and Llama 2, in the past six months have won the company praise for offering free, open-source alternatives to models from OpenAI and Anthropic. But for some of the scientists and engineers who worked on Llama, that praise was too little, too late. Many have quit, embittered by a previously unreported internal battle over...