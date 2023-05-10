Disney plans to combine Disney+ and Hulu into one app, which will launch later this year, the company’s CEO Bob Iger said during its earnings call. Iger signaled he was more inclined for Disney to keep its majority stake in Hulu than he was earlier this year, when he said “everything was on the table” in terms of Hulu’s future. He said Disney has had some early conversations with Comcast, which...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy startups entertainment
What’s Left After the Great Social Audio Experiment
Social audio’s heyday has definitively come and gone. After Clubhouse became an overnight sensation, other tech companies were quick to launch their own products that invited people to chat in live virtual rooms. But as the chart above shows, some such as Reddit and Spotify have recently shut down their Clubhouse rivals. And even Clubhouse, which says it still has “millions” of users, says it...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive amazon
Amazon Plans to Generate Photos and Videos for Advertisers Using AI
Exclusive google entertainment
Nearly Half of YouTube’s U.S. Viewership Is Now on TVs, Helping Drive Ad Shift