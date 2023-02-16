DocuSign is laying off another 10% of its workforce, it said in a securities filing, mostly with cuts to its “worldwide field organization.” The layoffs come just a few months after DocuSign said it would reduce its workforce by 9% in a restructuring that would be “substantially complete by the end of fiscal 2023,” which is the end of January. DocuSign has been grappling with sharply lower...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing google
I Was Wrong About Susan Wojcicki
I remember the day, nine years ago, when Susan Wojcicki took over as CEO of YouTube. I didn’t think it would go well. And I was wrong. As a tech reporter on the Google beat, I had known Wojcicki for a while and had followed her for even longer. She had been the 16th employee at the company—basically as closely tied to the history of Google as its co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin....
Latest Briefs
TikTok Says Has Plans For Two Additional Data Centers in Europe
Investment Bank China Renaissance Says CEO Is Unreachable
Google Cloud Lures Customers With New Purchasing Options
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive google cloud
Playing Catch-Up With AWS, Google Makes Progress With Data Center Chips
Exclusive microsoft enterprise
Microsoft Lays Off 150 Cloud Sales Specialists