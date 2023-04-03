Salesforce’s Benioff Discussing Management ReorgRead More

Briefing
crypto Twitter

Dogecoin Jumps Over 30% After Twitter Replaces Bird Logo With Doge Meme

By
Aidan Ryan
· · Source: The Information

The price of dogecoin surged more than 30% after Twitter replaced the bird logo on its homepage Monday with dogecoin’s Shiba Inu logo. Dogecoin is a “meme coin” that has surged in popularity due to Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s promotion of the token. It’s unclear why Twitter changed the logo, but Musk tweeted a meme about the bird and dogecoin logos, suggesting the change was a joke. The change...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing media/telecom
Wall Street Greets WWE-UFC Deal With a Smackdown
By Martin Peers · April 3, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo by Getty.
There’s no AI (and perhaps not too much human intelligence) involved in either World Wrestling Entertainment or Endeavor’s Ultimate Fighting Championship. But for sheer spectacle, today’s proposed merger of the two companies beats anything going on right now in tech—and we’re not talking just about what’s on the screen. Vince McMahon’s maneuvers over the past few months to take back control of...
Latest Briefs
 
Dogecoin Jumps Over 30% After Twitter Replaces Bird Logo With Doge Meme
By Aidan Ryan · April 3, 2023
Online Bulk Grocery Seller Boxed Files For Bankruptcy
By Ann Gehan · April 3, 2023
Bakkt Completes Deal for Apex Crypto
By Aidan Ryan · April 3, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
From left, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Google Brain chief Jeff Dean. Photos by Getty, Bloomberg
Exclusive google ai
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s success in overtaking Google with an artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has achieved what seemed impossible in the past: It has forced the two AI research teams within Google’s parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together.
Orlando Bravo, co-founder of Thoma Bravo LLC. Photo by Bloomberg.
DEALS enterprise
Private Equity Firms’ Secret Weapon for Big Software Buyouts
By Rachel Graf
When Thoma Bravo was drawing up the financing of its $8 billion acquisition of Coupa Software last year, the private equity giant didn’t turn to a bank, and it didn’t get a traditional loan.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups
Don’t Build the Wrong Kind of AI Business
By Ben Parr
At a catch-up coffee a few weeks ago, a founder friend asked me, “What AI thing should we build?” It was the third time that week a founder had asked me the same question.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Inc. Photo by Bloomberg.
The Briefing microsoft google
Google, OpenAI and the Coming Copyright Storm
By Jessica E. Lessin
So here is a question: If you develop some software and train it on random material from the internet to make it smarter, do the creators of that material have any right to the software?
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion economy
The Layoff Contagion Is Hurting Us All
By Jeffrey Pfeffer
Alphabet. Salesforce. Microsoft. IBM. Zoom. Meta Platforms. Amazon. The list goes on. More than 300,000 people laid off just in technology, just in the past year, and the number keeps growing—Disney, Goldman Sachs, Philips, Boeing, Meta (again), Amazon (again), even McKinsey.
Data Point startups amazon
Satellite Internet Plans from SpaceX and Others Deserve a Pinch of Salt
By Becky Peterson
If satellite internet providers like SpaceX’s Starlink have their way, the skies are going to get a lot more crowded with their orbiting antennas in the coming years—so crowded that it’s worth exercising a bit more skepticism about how many will actually get off the ground.