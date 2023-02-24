The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to sue to block Adobe’s $20 billion purchase of design software provider Figma, Bloomberg reported T hursday . Adobe stock dropped 3.6% following the report. That may come as a surprise to some onlookers, given that Adobe stock dropped 17% the day the deal was announced in September last year, and it continued to drop for several days. After all, as ...
Investors interested in the video-streaming segment can’t complain they don’t have choices. If they want to buy into a company that’s singularly focused on turning a profit in streaming, instead of trying to balance profits and growth, they can check out Warner Bros. Discovery. The parent of HBO Max and Discovery+ reported Thursday that the loss from its streaming division dropped to just $217...
