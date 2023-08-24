The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Space Exploration Technologies over hiring policies that it claims discriminated against job applicants based on their citizenship status. In a lawsuit Thursday , the DOJ accused SpaceX of discouraging refugees and people seeking or granted asylum to apply, and systemically rooting them out in the hiring process, in violation of federal law. Between...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Opinion
Apple Needs to Think Differently About Vision Pro for a Fractured World
Apple in June revealed its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, which it hopes will change how humans engage with technology as much as—or perhaps more than—the iPhone and mobile computing did. Developers building for this new platform don’t think of themselves as just creating applications, but new digital worlds that users will inhabit. But the Vision Pro is arriving in a very...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta’s Next AI Attack on OpenAI: Free Code-Generating Software
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth
Deals startups venture capital
Drug Startup Truepill Moves to Cut Share Price 90% as Garry Tan Departs Board
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation