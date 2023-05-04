OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPTRead more

DoorDash Revenue Increases 40% as Non-Restaurant Items Drive Order Growth

By
Mark Matousek
· · Source: The Information

DoorDash’s revenue grew 40% year-over-year in the first quarter, to $2 billion. While the delivery firm doesn’t break out revenue by segment, DoorDash said orders outside the restaurant category, which includes pharmacies and grocery stores, grew much faster than U.S. restaurant orders. Part of DoorDash’s growth came from its acquisition of the European delivery startup Wolt, which closed last...

Dealmaker venture capital
Apathy Valley
By Kate Clark · May 4, 2023 1:31 PM PDT
A First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco. Photo by Bloomberg.
The biggest bank failure since the financial crisis and the fourth bank failure of the year happened this week. But no one in Silicon Valley seemed to care. That’s probably because they’re all exhausted by the slow-moving train wreck that’s transpired over the past three months. Or because—after the fall of crypto exchange FTX last fall and Silicon Valley Bank’s overnight meltdown in March...
Apple’s Revenue Falls 3% Despite iPhone Sales Growth
By Martin Peers · May 4, 2023
DoorDash Revenue Increases 40% as Non-Restaurant Items Drive Order Growth
By Mark Matousek · May 4, 2023
Coinbase Revenue Drops 34%, Cuts Back on Costs
By Aidan Ryan · May 4, 2023
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive microsoft ai
Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.
Data Point
Pay Falls for Many Tech Workers as the Downturn Hits Home
By Kalley Huang
Reduced profits and declining share prices hit many tech workers last year where it hurts—in their wallets.