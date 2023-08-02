DoorDash said its revenue jumped 33% to $2.13 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 and the food delivery company raised its revenue forecasts for the year, sending its shares up 3% in after-hours trading. The results and more bullish outlook were signs that DoorDash’s business is continuing to grow at a strong clip even as consumers have returned to dining in restaurants as the pandemic...
The buzzwords that executives drop during their companies’ quarterly conference calls provide a window into management’s interest at the moment, or at least what they want investors to hear. At Pinterest, executives led by CEO Bill Ready have been effusive about artificial intelligence lately—and as the chart above shows, they’ve spent much less time chatting about creators. In the digital...
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
