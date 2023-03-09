The Netherlands announced plans to restrict exports of advanced semiconductor technology on national security grounds, Reuters and other news outlets reported. The move comes after the U.S. government last year announced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports to China. The Dutch government’s move is the latest example of how the U.S. and its allies are stepping up their efforts to limit...
Latest Articles
Here’s an idea for Meta Platforms as we wait for the company to unveil another round of layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg should reverse his decision to change the name of the company to Meta. That label might have made sense (at least to him) back at the height of the boom times, in the fall of 2021, when his focus was all metaverse, all the time. The Facebook brand felt a little tarnished by various...
Latest Briefs
Recent Popular Stories
