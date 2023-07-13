Latest Articles

If Gig Workers Are Truly Independent Contractors, Treat Them That Way By David Pickerell · July 13, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

The California Supreme Court recently agreed to hear a challenge from labor unions to Proposition 22, which classified gig workers as independent contractors rather than as employees. Many gig workers want to be independent contractors, but Prop 22 doesn’t honor the spirit of what this means. I run a company that works frequently with gig workers, specifically food-delivery and ride-share...