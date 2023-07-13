Sam Altman’s Tangle of InvestmentsRead more

E-Commerce Sales Hit $12.7 Billion During Amazon’s Prime Day

By
Theo Wayt
· · Source: The Information

U.S. e-commerce sales rose 6.1% year-over-year to hit $12.7 billion during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale this week, according to estimates from Adobe Analytics published Thursday. The estimate provides some insight into how retailers performed during Amazon’s promotional period, during which rivals like Walmart and Target also drive sales by offering competing discounts. Amazon doesn’t share...

Opinion uber/lyft
If Gig Workers Are Truly Independent Contractors, Treat Them That Way
By David Pickerell · July 13, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
The California Supreme Court recently agreed to hear a challenge from labor unions to Proposition 22, which classified gig workers as independent contractors rather than as employees. Many gig workers want to be independent contractors, but Prop 22 doesn’t honor the spirit of what this means. I run a company that works frequently with gig workers, specifically food-delivery and ride-share...
FTC Probing OpenAI’s Data Security, Consumer Protection Practices
By Kevin McLaughlin · July 13, 2023
Disney CEO Bob Iger Floats Selling Its Cable TV Channels
By Sahil Patel · July 13, 2023
Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer were AI pioneers at Google before leaving to start Character.AI. Midjourney-generated art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
By Jon Victor
One Saturday morning earlier this year, Noam Shazeer, CEO of Character.AI and one of the world’s foremost machine-learning researchers, looked out his window to see a stranger perched on a folding chair outside his home in Palo Alto, Calif.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Sam Altman’s Tangle of Investments
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Among the many unusual facts about OpenAI, the buzzy startup behind the hugely popular chatbot ChatGPT, the most extraordinary may be that Sam Altman, its CEO and co-founder, doesn’t have any equity in it.
China's Byd, manufacturer of the Han (above), uses only iron-based batteries. Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries
By Steve LeVine
As major Western automakers have struggled to make the transition to electric vehicles, they have stubbornly favored nickel-based batteries, even though they are costlier and subject to more supply chain snarls than the iron-based batteries used by market leaders Tesla and China’s Byd.
Neil Shen of Sequoia China, and Shailendra Singh of Sequoia India, now. Peak XV Partners. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive startups asia
Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
By Juro Osawa and Natasha Mascarenhas
Sequoia Capital’s Chinese and Indian arms are accelerating efforts to ensure that investors around the world back their funds after the Silicon Valley venture firm completes a landmark split from its Asian affiliates, ending a nearly two-decade partnership.
Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Liquid Death Hires Goldman Sachs, Aiming for 2024 IPO
By Cory Weinberg, Maria Heeter and Erin Woo
The parched market for initial public offerings is likely to see a new entrant soon: a canned water company.
Andrew Bosworth, chief technology officer of Meta Platforms, speaks during an online event last October. Photo by Getty Images
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta Tech Chief’s Power Grows, Despite Missteps
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Mark Zuckerberg and his longtime lieutenant, Andrew Bosworth, were at odds. It was mid-2019 and the two men held a series of discussions about Meta Platforms’ plans to build futuristic eyeglasses, part of Zuckerberg’s ambitions to control the hardware underpinnings of the next wave of technology.