U.S. e-commerce sales rose 6.1% year-over-year to hit $12.7 billion during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale this week, according to estimates from Adobe Analytics published Thursday. The estimate provides some insight into how retailers performed during Amazon’s promotional period, during which rivals like Walmart and Target also drive sales by offering competing discounts. Amazon doesn’t share...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Opinion uber/lyft
If Gig Workers Are Truly Independent Contractors, Treat Them That Way
The California Supreme Court recently agreed to hear a challenge from labor unions to Proposition 22, which classified gig workers as independent contractors rather than as employees. Many gig workers want to be independent contractors, but Prop 22 doesn’t honor the spirit of what this means. I run a company that works frequently with gig workers, specifically food-delivery and ride-share...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
The Big Read startups ai
‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries
Exclusive startups asia
Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta Tech Chief’s Power Grows, Despite Missteps