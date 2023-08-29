Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup StakesRead more

Elf Beauty Acquires Naturium For $355 Million

Ann Gehan
Elf Beauty said Tuesday it would acquire skin care brand Naturium in a $355 million deal, as beauty brands continue their hot streak despite a broader slump in the consumer sector. Elf and Naturium are known for affordable, trendy products that frequently go viral on social media apps like TikTok. Naturium was launched in 2019 by The Center, a Los Angeles-based beauty brand accelerator, and...

Chinese Regulator Stalls IPOs, Frustrating Investors
By Jing Yang · Aug. 29, 2023 8:00 AM PDT
Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo via Getty.
It’s not too often that China-based leaders of major venture capital and private equity firms, including Neil Shen of Sequoia Capital and David Liu of DCP, gather as a group to voice their concerns to China’s securities regulator. But an opportunity arose in late July when the two were among dozens of investors who met with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to discuss...
Court Sides With Grayscale Over SEC
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 29, 2023
Redwood Materials Raises $1 Billion Series D
By Becky Peterson · Aug. 29, 2023
Meta Removes Large-Scale Chinese Influence Campaign
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · Aug. 29, 2023
Image by Clark Miller and Midjourney.
Eight Startups Challenging Nvidia in AI Chips
By Kevin McLaughlin, Anissa Gardizy, Jon Victor and Aaron Holmes
Nvidia dominates the market for graphics processing units used to train artificial intelligence models, although rivals like AMD and Intel are trying to catch up.
Photo by Convoy.
Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a Sale
By Maria Heeter
Convoy, a digital trucking marketplace that counts Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as angel investors and Fidelity and T.
Art by Clark Miller.
The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their Performance
By Annie Goldsmith
Silicon Valley has long been the haunting ground of the ultramarathon runner, the supplement stacker and the quantified selfer.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Photo by Getty
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Salesforce is leading a financing round in Hugging Face, one of the most highly valued startups helping businesses use artificial intelligence, at a valuation north of $4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Drug Startup Truepill Moves to Cut Share Price 90% as Garry Tan Departs Board
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Truepill, a startup that ships prescription drugs on behalf of online pharmacies such as Hims, Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs and GoodRx, has authorized slashing the price of some of its shares by more than 90% from their peak in 2021, according to a recent filing provided by Prime Unicorn Index.
Aidan Gomez, CEO of Cohere. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Tiger Global Nears Deal to Sell Slice of Cohere Stake at $3 Billion Valuation
By Maria Heeter, Kate Clark and Jon Victor
Tiger Global Management is nearing a deal to sell part of its stake in OpenAI rival Cohere at a roughly $3 billion valuation, a markup of more than 40% from Cohere’s last financing round in June, according to people familiar with the matter.