Elliott Management has backed off plans to nominate its own slate of candidates for Salesforce’s board, announcing Monday morning that “in light of the company’s previously announced” growth initiatives, it had decided not to proceed with director nominations. Salesforce announced several weeks ago, as part of its fourth quarter results, that it was adopting a focus on efficiency to improve...
The People Who Make OpenAI Run Fast
Sam Altman has been the face of OpenAI as it quickly outmaneuvered rivals such as Google to launch cutting-edge artificial intelligence to the public. But the co-founder and CEO delegates broad authority to a handful of lieutenants who have managed its growing workforce, developed new software and integrated it with products made by Microsoft. They have also made it dead simple for thousands of...
Baidu Cancels Public Launch of ChatGPT-Like Product
Jack Ma Returns To China
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors