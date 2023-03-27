Latest Articles

Org Charts microsoft ai

The People Who Make OpenAI Run Fast By Jon Victor · March 27, 2023 7:00 AM PDT

Sam Altman has been the face of OpenAI as it quickly outmaneuvered rivals such as Google to launch cutting-edge artificial intelligence to the public. But the co-founder and CEO delegates broad authority to a handful of lieutenants who have managed its growing workforce, developed new software and integrated it with products made by Microsoft. They have also made it dead simple for thousands of...