Briefing
Elon Musk Glass House at Center of Tesla Internal Probe

By
Becky Peterson
· · Source: The Wall Street Journal

A glass house designed for Tesla CEO Elon Musk was at the center of an internal probe over the misuse of company resources in 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal. Tesla planned to build the house, known internally as Project 42, near the company’s Austin, Texas, campus before it became the subject of an internal probe into whether the project was a misuse of company resources and...

FTC’s Khan Should Pick Her Targets More Carefully
By Martin Peers · July 11, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission on March 27. Photo by Getty.
Lina Khan needs to work on her aim. A judge’s ruling today against the Federal Trade Commission’s request to block Microsoft’s purchase of Activision was so definitive that it has to hurt the regulator’s credibility, at least when it comes to tech cases. Coming immediately after a similar defeat involving Meta Platforms, the ruling suggests that by going after all tech, all the time, Khan is...
Roku and Shopify Team Up for Click-to-Buy TV Ads
By Sahil Patel · July 11, 2023
By Becky Peterson · July 11, 2023
Bank of America Fined, in Part for Creating Accounts Without Customers’ Consent
By Michael Roddan · July 11, 2023
Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer were AI pioneers at Google before leaving to start Character.AI. Midjourney-generated art by Clark Miller
‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
By Jon Victor
One Saturday morning earlier this year, Noam Shazeer, CEO of Character.AI and one of the world’s foremost machine-learning researchers, looked out his window to see a stranger perched on a folding chair outside his home in Palo Alto, Calif.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for Pixel
By Wayne Ma
Google has big ambitions to develop its own chips for its Pixel phones. So far, however, things haven’t gone according to plan.
Art by Clark Miller
This Is the Help Congress Needs to Regulate AI
By Adam Bly
When OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before Congress in May about the existential risks large-language models and other generative artificial intelligence technologies pose to humanity, there was an elephant in the room.
Foreground: CoinFund president Chris Perkins. Background: Sam Bankman-Fried. Photos by Getty.
Crypto VCs Wrest Power Back From Founders
By Aidan Ryan
Venture capitalists are becoming a little more demanding of crypto firms. At the height of the crypto boom, venture investors were so focused on winning hot deals that they didn’t push for audited financial statements or board seats.
China's Byd, manufacturer of the Han (above), uses only iron-based batteries. Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries
By Steve LeVine
As major Western automakers have struggled to make the transition to electric vehicles, they have stubbornly favored nickel-based batteries, even though they are costlier and subject to more supply chain snarls than the iron-based batteries used by market leaders Tesla and China’s Byd.
Neil Shen of Sequoia China, and Shailendra Singh of Sequoia India, now. Peak XV Partners. Photos by Getty.
Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
By Juro Osawa and Natasha Mascarenhas
Sequoia Capital’s Chinese and Indian arms are accelerating efforts to ensure that investors around the world back their funds after the Silicon Valley venture firm completes a landmark split from its Asian affiliates, ending a nearly two-decade partnership.