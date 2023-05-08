An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—BatteriesRead more

Elon Musk, Greg Abbott Break Ground on Tesla Lithium Refinery

By
Becky Peterson
Source: The Information

Tesla formally broke ground on its first lithium refinery in Robstown, Texas, on Monday afternoon, marking the electric vehicle maker’s foray into processing a key metal used in its batteries. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who stood in front of Tesla’s new Cybertruck as tractors worked the earth in the background, said the company expects the facility to produce enough lithium to build batteries for...

Creator Economy culture entertainment
The Personal Finance Blogger With His Own Netflix Show
By Kaya Yurieff · May 8, 2023 2:00 PM PDT
Personal finance expert Ramit Sethi. Photo: Chris Newhard
Ramit Sethi started a website called “I Will Teach You To Be Rich” from his dorm room at Stanford University in 2004 to help teach his college friends about money. Now 40, he has a best-selling book of the same name, a podcast, 500,000 Instagram followers, and most recently, a new show on Netflix, which began streaming last month. In the lead-up to the premiere, he launched a newsletter...
PayPal Profit Grows 56% as Expenses Kept in Check
By Mark Matousek · May 8, 2023
Elon Musk, Greg Abbott Break Ground on Tesla Lithium Refinery
By Becky Peterson · May 8, 2023
Apollo Part of Bid to Acquire Bankrupt Crypto Lending Firm Celsius
By Aidan Ryan · May 8, 2023
Roelof Botha, senior steward of Sequoia Capital. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller for The Information (photo Getty)
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
Sam Altman in Tokyo in April. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive microsoft ai
Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it.
Enovix Chair T.J. Rodgers. Photo: Courtesy Valeta Rodgers
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
Data Point
Pay Falls for Many Tech Workers as the Downturn Hits Home
By Kalley Huang
Reduced profits and declining share prices hit many tech workers last year where it hurts—in their wallets.