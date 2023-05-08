Latest Articles

Creator Economy culture entertainment

The Personal Finance Blogger With His Own Netflix Show By Kaya Yurieff · May 8, 2023 2:00 PM PDT

Ramit Sethi started a website called “I Will Teach You To Be Rich” from his dorm room at Stanford University in 2004 to help teach his college friends about money. Now 40, he has a best-selling book of the same name, a podcast, 500,000 Instagram followers, and most recently, a new show on Netflix, which began streaming last month. In the lead-up to the premiere, he launched a newsletter...