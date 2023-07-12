World’s Largest Chip Maker Rethinks Security, Responding to Pressures on HiringRead more

Elon Musk Unveils xAI Team

By
Becky Peterson
· · Source: The Information

Elon Musk officially launched xAI Wednesday, kicking off the race against OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research lab previously backed by Musk. In a Tweet , Musk said he launched xAI “to understand reality.” Musk will lead the 12-person research team, which includes former DeepMind researcher Igor Babuschkin, former Googler Christian Szegedy and former Microsoft researcher Greg...

Exclusive microsoft startups
Sam Altman’s Tangle of Investments
By Natasha Mascarenhas · July 12, 2023 11:11 AM PDT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan
Among the many unusual facts about OpenAI, the buzzy startup behind the hugely popular chatbot ChatGPT, the most extraordinary may be that Sam Altman, its CEO and co-founder, doesn’t have any equity in it. He gave up the opportunity for a huge potential payday, he says, simply because he doesn’t need the money. But Altman, 38, has a head-spinning number of investments in plenty of...
Crypto Company Circle Cuts Staff
By Akash Pasricha · July 12, 2023
SEC Charges Another Former Executive at JPMorgan Acquisition Frank
By Michael Roddan · July 12, 2023
Elon Musk Unveils xAI Team
By Becky Peterson · July 12, 2023
Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer were AI pioneers at Google before leaving to start Character.AI. Midjourney-generated art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
By Jon Victor
One Saturday morning earlier this year, Noam Shazeer, CEO of Character.AI and one of the world’s foremost machine-learning researchers, looked out his window to see a stranger perched on a folding chair outside his home in Palo Alto, Calif.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive google semiconductors
Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for Pixel
By Wayne Ma
Google has big ambitions to develop its own chips for its Pixel phones. So far, however, things haven’t gone according to plan.
BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti speaks with Justin Killion, former president of Complex Networks, and BuzzFeed's former COO Christian Baesler. Photo by Getty
Exclusive entertainment
BuzzFeed’s Peretti Is Hoping to Raise $150 Million From Sale of Complex Assets
By Sahil Patel
For months, BuzzFeed stock has traded so low that the Nasdaq recently threatened the company with delisting.
Neil Shen of Sequoia China, and Shailendra Singh of Sequoia India, now. Peak XV Partners. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive startups asia
Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
By Juro Osawa and Natasha Mascarenhas
Sequoia Capital’s Chinese and Indian arms are accelerating efforts to ensure that investors around the world back their funds after the Silicon Valley venture firm completes a landmark split from its Asian affiliates, ending a nearly two-decade partnership.
China's Byd, manufacturer of the Han (above), uses only iron-based batteries. Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries
By Steve LeVine
As major Western automakers have struggled to make the transition to electric vehicles, they have stubbornly favored nickel-based batteries, even though they are costlier and subject to more supply chain snarls than the iron-based batteries used by market leaders Tesla and China’s Byd.
Jay Graber, CEO of Bluesky. Photo via JayGraber.com
Dealmaker venture capital
Betting on Bluesky
By Kate Clark
If you’re like me, you’ve signed up for a minimum of three apps trying to compete with Twitter this year.