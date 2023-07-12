Latest Articles

Sam Altman’s Tangle of Investments By Natasha Mascarenhas · July 12, 2023 11:11 AM PDT

Among the many unusual facts about OpenAI, the buzzy startup behind the hugely popular chatbot ChatGPT, the most extraordinary may be that Sam Altman, its CEO and co-founder, doesn’t have any equity in it. He gave up the opportunity for a huge potential payday, he says, simply because he doesn’t need the money. But Altman, 38, has a head-spinning number of investments in plenty of...