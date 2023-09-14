X, the company formerly known as Twitter, has hired a quartet of veteran TV and advertising executives, the company’s CEO Linda Yaccarino announced on Thursday . All of the new hires are former colleagues of Yaccarino from her days at Comcast-owned NBCUniversal and Turner, a media operator of networks such as TNT and TBS that are now owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. Per Yaccarino’s...
Elon Musk’s X Hires Four Former TV and Advertising Executives
