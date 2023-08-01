Elon Musk’s X, the company formerly known as Twitter, has sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate, claiming the nonprofit’s research on hate speech has cost Twitter tens of millions of dollars in advertising revenue. The Center for Countering Digital Hate reported in December and March that hate speech, including the number of tweets containing slurs against Black Americans and LGBTQ+...
Uber Investors Ought to Look at the Big Picture
Uber shareholders kicked the ride-hailing giant in the shins today for what some may have considered lackluster revenue growth. They ought to be celebrating! Finally, at long last, Uber’s operations are profitable.The company this morning said it generated $9.23 billion in revenue in the second quarter, a little more than $100 million less than what analysts were expecting, according to S&P...
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
Why VC’s Platform Teams Are on the Chopping Block
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds