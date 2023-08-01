Latest Articles

The Briefing uber/lyft media/telecom

Uber Investors Ought to Look at the Big Picture By Akash Pasricha · Aug. 1, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

Uber shareholders kicked the ride-hailing giant in the shins today for what some may have considered lackluster revenue growth. They ought to be celebrating! Finally, at long last, Uber’s operations are profitable.The company this morning said it generated $9.23 billion in revenue in the second quarter, a little more than $100 million less than what analysts were expecting, according to S&P...