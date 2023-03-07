Shares of autonomous trucking firm Embark Technology plunged 33% Monday after it said it was exploring a range of options including potential dissolution of the company and liquidation of its assets. Embark was valued at more than $5 billion two years ago when it went public on Nasdaq through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. But like many other autonomous vehicle firms, it...
Embark's Stock Falls 33% As Self-Driving Truck Firm Mulls Liquidation
