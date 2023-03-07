Latest Articles

The Briefing apple enterprise

Apple and Samsung’s Teamwork By Martin Peers · March 6, 2023 5:00 PM PST

Comedian Louis C.K. had a smart observation a few years ago about how quickly people become blasé about the wonders of modern life, such as plane flight. His commentary came to mind after I read my colleague Wayne Ma’s story this morning about Apple’s rocky business marriage with Samsung. Among other things, the story describes how hard it is to make the OLED displays used in iPhones of recent...