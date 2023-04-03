Endeavor Group Holdings, the entertainment firm that owns Hollywood agencies and live sports businesses, has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in WWE by forming a new public company that combines the wrestling powerhouse with mixed-martial arts promoter UFC. The new public holding company will be owned 51% by Endeavor, while existing WWE shareholders will own the remaining 49%. This means...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive enterprise
The Salesforce Executives Vying for Bigger Jobs as Benioff Resumes Sole Rule
Salesforce has always been known for internal power struggles. Now, as the dust settles from the January departure of Bret Taylor as co-CEO, at least two senior executives are vying for a wider range of responsibilities, perhaps anticipating the day CEO and co-founder Marc Benioff finally steps aside. Srinivas Tallapragada, chief engineering officer, and David Schmaier, chief product officer,...
Latest Briefs
Online Bulk Grocery Seller Boxed Files For Bankruptcy
Bakkt Completes Deal for Apex Crypto
Endeavor To Buy WWE and Merge It With UFC to Form New Company
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive google ai
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
Opinion entertainment media/telecom
The Streaming Business Model Is Hitting Its Half-Life
Opinion economy
The Layoff Contagion Is Hurting Us All