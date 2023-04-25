Latest Articles

Exclusive facebook

Meta to Bring In Microsoft Exec to Lead Chips Effort as It Evaluates Strategy By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · April 25, 2023 11:25 AM PDT

Meta Platforms had hired a chip executive from Microsoft to oversee its work developing custom chips for hardware devices, according to two people familiar with the matter. The hire comes as Meta is evaluating the company’s silicon strategy, a move that could spell more layoffs. Jean Boufarhat, who currently serves as corporate vice president of silicon engineering at Microsoft, is...