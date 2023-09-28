Latest Articles

The Briefing

Linda Yaccarino May Have the Toughest CEO Job By Martin Peers · Sept. 28, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

Here’s a question: How long can someone stay as CEO of a company when the owner of that company is publicly repudiating what they’re saying? Take Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, previously known as Twitter. On Wednesday, Elon Musk confirmed a report in The Information about layoffs at X’s election integrity team—Musk even went further than what we reported, saying the team was “gone.” Yet in an...