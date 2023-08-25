Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a SaleRead more

ESPN Considers Charging $35 for New Streaming Service

By
Sahil Patel
· · Source: The Information

ESPN is considering charging between $20 and $35 a month for its new streaming service, The Information reported Thursday. Such a price range could make it the most expensive streaming service in the U.S. The new service would show the same marquee programming as ESPN’s cable channel, unlike the existing ESPN+ streaming service which shows niche sports and which would likely be a part of the...

The Briefing markets media/telecom
The IPO Window Is Open. But Are Founders Ready?
By Jessica E. Lessin · Aug. 24, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo by Getty.
Bankers are busy. IPO lawyers are hard to reach. It’s go time again for Silicon Valley IPOs. Arm, Instacart and Klaviyo are preparing their offerings, with filings from the last two expected tomorrow. Beauty company Oddity and restaurant brand Cava have gone out and are trading above their IPO prices. Companies are hiring chief financial officers who can take them public. And venture...
Dropbox Axes Unlimited Cloud Storage for Businesses
By Kevin McLaughlin · Aug. 24, 2023
Affirm’s Loss Widens as Revenue Growth Accelerates
By Mark Matousek · Aug. 24, 2023
Org Charts cloud
The People With Power at Oracle as It Focuses on the Cloud
By Anissa Gardizy
At most companies, employees report up to the CEO. At Oracle, many of the most important executives report to Larry Ellison, the company’s co-founder, chair and chief technology officer.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Deals startups venture capital
Drug Startup Truepill Moves to Cut Share Price 90% as Garry Tan Departs Board
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Truepill, a startup that ships prescription drugs on behalf of online pharmacies such as Hims, Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs and GoodRx, has authorized slashing the price of some of its shares by more than 90% from their peak in 2021, according to a recent filing provided by Prime Unicorn Index.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Salesforce is leading a financing round in Hugging Face, one of the most highly valued startups helping businesses use artificial intelligence, at a valuation north of $4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
Exclusive markets e-commerce
Instacart’s Revenue Rose More than 30% in First Half
By Cory Weinberg
When Instacart executives begin their initial public offering pitch to investors as early as next week, they face a challenge.
Photos via Shutterstock and CoreWeave.
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth
By Anissa Gardizy
CoreWeave, a fast-growing cloud computing provider that rents access to Nvidia’s hard-to-get artificial intelligence chips, has raised more than $2.7 billion in debt and equity this year to obtain more chips and space in data centers.
Photo by Convoy.
Exclusive startups Finance
Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a Sale
By Maria Heeter
Convoy, a digital trucking marketplace that counts Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as angel investors and Fidelity and T.