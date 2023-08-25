ESPN is considering charging between $20 and $35 a month for its new streaming service, The Information reported Thursday. Such a price range could make it the most expensive streaming service in the U.S. The new service would show the same marquee programming as ESPN’s cable channel, unlike the existing ESPN+ streaming service which shows niche sports and which would likely be a part of the...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing markets media/telecom
The IPO Window Is Open. But Are Founders Ready?
Bankers are busy. IPO lawyers are hard to reach. It’s go time again for Silicon Valley IPOs. Arm, Instacart and Klaviyo are preparing their offerings, with filings from the last two expected tomorrow. Beauty company Oddity and restaurant brand Cava have gone out and are trading above their IPO prices. Companies are hiring chief financial officers who can take them public. And venture...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Deals startups venture capital
Drug Startup Truepill Moves to Cut Share Price 90% as Garry Tan Departs Board
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth