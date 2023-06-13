Israel-based eToro will delist four tokens that the Securities and Exchange has alleged are securities, the company announced Tuesday. The changes only affect customers in the U.S. The tokens, which customers will no longer be able to buy starting on July 12, include algorand, decentraland, dash and polygon. Customers will still continue to be able to hold and sell after that date. The...
Latest Articles
Exclusive markets startups
A Reckoning Arrives for Creator Economy Startups
Two years ago, Dmitry Shapiro and Sean Thielen were so optimistic about the booming creator economy that they pivoted their startup to a new product: a simple tool called Koji that lets influencers more easily link to their online tip jars, merch and other services in their social media bios. Sure, there were already dozens of other startups offering a similar type of product, but that...
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups Finance
Inside the Culture Clash at JPMorgan and WePay
When JPMorgan Chase struck a $400 million deal to buy WePay in late 2017, it pledged that the Bay Area fintech would become “Chase’s payments innovation incubator in Silicon Valley,” helping the country’s biggest bank compete with surging startups Stripe and Square and payments companies like PayPal.
Exclusive ai venture capital
Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading Edge
Exclusive amazon entertainment
How Amazon Misread the NFL Ad Market
Last summer, advertising representatives for a national pizza chain in the U.S. met with Amazon ad executives to negotiate a potential sponsorship deal for Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast of “Thursday Night Football.” Amazon executives asked the pizza chain for commitments of up to $12 million for the full season, double what the chain wanted to spend, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.