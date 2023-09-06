Latest Articles

Exclusive google apple

Apple Boosts Spending to Develop Conversational AI By Wayne Ma · Sept. 6, 2023 10:49 AM PDT

Apple has been expanding its computing budget for building artificial intelligence to millions of dollars a day. One of its goals is to develop features such as one that allows iPhone customers to use simple voice commands to automate tasks involving multiple steps, according to people familiar with the effort. The technology, for instance, could allow someone to tell the Siri voice assistant...