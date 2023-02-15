Scoop: Stripe Burned Through More Than $500 Million in Cash Last YearRead Now

amazon policy

EU Prepares Formal Probe of Amazon-iRobot Deal

Theo Wayt
· · Source: Financial Times

The European Union is gearing up for a formal probe of Amazon’s planned $1.7 billion acquisition of Roomba maker iRobot, the Financial Times reported Wednesday. The bloc’s investigators have privacy concerns about how the Roomba operates, including the vacuum robot’s ability to take pictures inside users’ homes, according to the report. EU regulators have sent Amazon a series of detailed...

The Briefing
Post-Pandemic Slump Ends for Roblox but Not Shopify
By Martin Peers · Feb. 15, 2023 5:00 PM PST
Photo by Shutterstock
Greetings!The pandemic hangover may be ending, at least for some. Roblox’s fourth-quarter report today showed that at least one of the Covid-19 boomers whose business flatlined once people resumed normal life is growing solidly again. Roblox’s bookings rose 17% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, after declining in the first half of 2022. Moreover, January numbers released by Roblox...
Robinhood Sees Pop in Crypto Trading in January
By Akash Pasricha · Feb. 15, 2023
Twilio’s Chief Product Officer Departs for VC Firm Norwest
By Kevin McLaughlin · Feb. 15, 2023
Shopify Forecasts Revenue Slowdown in First Quarter
By Ann Gehan · Feb. 15, 2023
Photo by AP.
Exclusive microsoft
Microsoft’s LinkedIn Lays Off Staff Amid Hiring Slowdown
By Aaron Holmes
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn laid off staff in its recruiting department on Monday, the company confirmed to The Information, the latest sign of how Microsoft’s layoffs are rippling through the tech giant.
Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive microsoft ar/vr
Microsoft Kills Its Industrial Metaverse Team After 4 Months
By Kevin McLaughlin
In a surprising reversal, Microsoft has killed a team it formed four months ago to help customers use the metaverse in industrial settings, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Graphic by Clark Miller
The Big Read
Tales from the Shredder: How a Quarter-Million Fired Tech Workers Are Picking Up the Pieces
By Arielle Pardes
On a brisk Wednesday in December, Pakin Wirojwatanakul made his usual commute to the downtown San Francisco office of fintech startup Plaid.
Photo by Getty Images
Exclusive google cloud
Playing Catch-Up With AWS, Google Makes Progress With Data Center Chips
By Wayne Ma and Kevin McLaughlin
Google has reached a key milestone in designing server processors aimed at reducing the cost of operating its data centers and keeping up with cloud business rival Amazon, according to one person with direct knowledge of the project and one person who was briefed about it.
google ai
Eight Research Papers That Set Off the AI Boom
By Jon Victor
For years before artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT became a household name, a breakthrough that enabled it existed as little more than a 2017 research paper that only a small group of software engineers could understand.
Capsule, once valued at $1.2 billion, is in talks to raise money at a $500 million valuation. Photo by Capsule.
Exclusive startups
Thrive-Backed Startup Capsule Could See Its Valuation Cut in Half
By Kate Clark, Cory Weinberg and Amir Efrati
Capsule, an online prescription delivery startup that rode a wave of pandemic-driven growth to a $1.2 billion valuation, is in talks to raise money at a dramatically lower value of about $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.