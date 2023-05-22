European Union regulators have fined Meta Platforms a record $1.3 billion for sending data to the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reports. The regulator said Monday that Meta has been illegally storing data about European users on its servers, and that data could be accessible by U.S. intelligence agencies. The regulator ordered Meta to stop sending data to the U.S. about European Facebook users...
Latest Articles
cloud
TikTok Says U.S. Survival Plan is Going Forward. Its Cloud Provider Isn’t So Sure
TikTok’s leaders have spent much of this year telling Washington insiders the company was moving forward with Project Texas, a plan to run the viral video app in a way that alleviates U.S. government concerns about potential meddling by China. The reality isn’t so simple. Project Texas requires Oracle, the app’s cloud provider, to monitor for malicious activity as well as...
Recent Popular Stories
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push