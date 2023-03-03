Latest Articles

Walking Back Remote Work Won’t Woo Wall Street By Jessica E. Lessin · March 2, 2023 5:00 PM PST

Technology companies are trying a new way to please Wall Street: Promise to go back to the office. After years of extolling the value of remote work—and long after the rest of the business world has reverted to their in-office ways—tech companies are seeing if they can buck up investors by showing how much more productive they are when they can actually see each other.