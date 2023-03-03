Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising HurdlesRead Now

EU Reportedly Set to Approve Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Purchase

By
Aaron Holmes
· · Source: Reuters

The EU is poised to approve Microsoft’s $69 billion bid to acquire videogame maker Activision Blizzard, Reuters reported Thursday, even as the deal faces resistance from other antitrust regulators in the U.S. and U.K. The European Commission, Europe’s antitrust regulator, isn’t expected to require Microsoft to sell any of its properties to carry out the deal, the report said. By contrast, UK...

The Briefing enterprise
Walking Back Remote Work Won’t Woo Wall Street
By Jessica E. Lessin · March 2, 2023 5:00 PM PST
Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon and Brian Millham, Chief Operating Officer at Salesforce. Photos by Bloomberg and Salesforce.
Technology companies are trying a new way to please Wall Street: Promise to go back to the office. After years of extolling the value of remote work—and long after the rest of the business world has reverted to their in-office ways—tech companies are seeing if they can buck up investors by showing how much more productive they are when they can actually see each other.
Benchmark is ‘Very Active’ in AI Right Now, Says General Partner
By Kate Clark · March 2, 2023
EU Reportedly Set to Approve Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Purchase
By Aaron Holmes · March 2, 2023
Biden’s Cybersecurity Strategy Raises Questions for Software Providers
By Kevin McLaughlin · March 2, 2023
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 71-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Art: Shane Burke/Photo: Bloomberg
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
By Jon Victor and Jessica E. Lessin
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Patrick Collison, CEO and co-founder of Stripe, left, and John Collison, president and co-founder of Stripe. Photo by Bloomberg.
Deals
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
Stripe has cut the valuation for its multi-billion-dollar fundraising by about 10% to around $50 billion, according to two people familiar with the situation, underlining the challenges that Stripe has faced in completing the fundraising.
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive markets startups
Stripe’s Search for Billions Nears an End, But It Hasn’t Been Easy
By Maria Heeter, Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
A place on Stripe’s roster of investors was once one of the most exclusive and highly coveted seats in tech.
Gemini founders Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss. Photo by Getty.
crypto
How Crypto’s Costly Payments Problems Surfaced at Gemini
By Aidan Ryan
Crypto was supposed to revolutionize payments. But crypto firms are still getting tripped up with old-school banking problems.
Org Charts microsoft
The People Who Matter at Microsoft as it Deepens Pact with OpenAI
By Kevin McLaughlin and Aaron Holmes
Bill Gates is back at Microsoft—at least on the company’s internal organizational chart, if not as an employee.