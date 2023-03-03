The EU is poised to approve Microsoft’s $69 billion bid to acquire videogame maker Activision Blizzard, Reuters reported Thursday, even as the deal faces resistance from other antitrust regulators in the U.S. and U.K. The European Commission, Europe’s antitrust regulator, isn’t expected to require Microsoft to sell any of its properties to carry out the deal, the report said. By contrast, UK...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing enterprise
Walking Back Remote Work Won’t Woo Wall Street
Technology companies are trying a new way to please Wall Street: Promise to go back to the office. After years of extolling the value of remote work—and long after the rest of the business world has reverted to their in-office ways—tech companies are seeing if they can buck up investors by showing how much more productive they are when they can actually see each other.
Latest Briefs
Benchmark is ‘Very Active’ in AI Right Now, Says General Partner
EU Reportedly Set to Approve Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Purchase
Biden’s Cybersecurity Strategy Raises Questions for Software Providers
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Deals
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles