The European Commission said Wednesday that it would seek to force a breakup of Google’s advertising technology business, following the U.S. Department of Justice in alleging that the search giant illegally abused its dominance over the way advertisers and website publishers buy and sell ad space on sites Google doesn’t own. The commission informed Google of its “preliminary view” that it had...
Why the European Antitrust Case Against Google Might or Might Not Matter
Margrethe Vestager must have been getting a little antsy. The European Commission antitrust boss has been relatively quiet lately even as her British counterpart has been throwing punches at big tech companies, including by forcing Meta Platforms to divest Giphy and then blocking Microsoft’s purchase of Activision. In contrast, the Europeans said they were OK with the Activision deal going...
