The European Union said it is launching an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles imported into the region from China. “Global markets are now flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars. And their prices are kept artificially low by huge state subsidies. This is distorting our market,” said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, in her annual speech ...
electric vehicles
European Union Launches Probe Into China's Subsidies for Electric Cars
Human resources startup Deel revamped its terms of service, banning several additional types of transactions and effectively ending support for some retail trading websites whose activities have lately drawn the scrutiny of securities regulators. The four-year-old startup, best known for services that help companies hire remote workers, had become popular among websites that run contests based...
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon