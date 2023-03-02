Everlane’s chief financial officer will depart the company to assume the CFO role at the parent company of TV shopping giant QVC. Bill Wafford will start his role at Qurate Retail, which also owns HSN, the e-commerce site Zulily and four home furnishing brands, on March 20, Qurate announced Wednesday. Wafford held the CFO job at Everlane for around a year, according to his LinkedIn profile. An...