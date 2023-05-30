Former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and his brother Nikhil Wahi agreed to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges related to a crypto insider trading scheme, the agency announced on Tuesday. Ishan and Nikhil Wahi have already pled guilty to criminal charges related to the scheme and were respectively sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison. The SEC filed suit alongside...
Twilio, Set to Lose Supervoting Protection Next Month, Has Been Meeting With Activist
Activist investor Legion Partners, which owns a stake in Twilio, has met several times with the company’s board of directors and management, urging them to make changes to the board and consider divestitures, among other moves, according to people familiar with the matter. The conversations come at a critical moment for the $11.5 billion communications software company. Its use of...
How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI.