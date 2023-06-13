Latest Articles

Exclusive venture capital

TCV Raised 50% to 75% Less Than Planned For New Venture Fund By Natasha Mascarenhas and Kate Clark · June 12, 2023 6:23 PM PDT

TCV, a 28-year-old mainstay of the venture capital industry, has raised 50% to 75% less capital for its next flagship fund for private investments than the $5.5 billion target it set last year, according to new securities filings and a document compiled by one of TCV’s limited partners. The filing doesn’t clarify whether TCV is raising more capital for the fund or has finished the...