A former Samsung executive has been accused of stealing factory blueprints and other trade secrets to set up a chip facility in China, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an indictment by South Korean prosecutors. The indictment ratchets up the confrontation between U.S. allies and Beijing over semiconductors, which have become a national security issue. The Samsung executive, who...
semiconductors asia policy
Ex-Samsung Employee Accused of Stealing Chip-Making Secrets for China
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive venture capital
TCV Raised 50% to 75% Less Than Planned For New Venture Fund
TCV, a 28-year-old mainstay of the venture capital industry, has raised 50% to 75% less capital for its next flagship fund for private investments than the $5.5 billion target it set last year, according to new securities filings and a document compiled by one of TCV’s limited partners. The filing doesn’t clarify whether TCV is raising more capital for the fund or has finished the...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
Exclusive startups Finance
Inside the Culture Clash at JPMorgan and WePay
When JPMorgan Chase struck a $400 million deal to buy WePay in late 2017, it pledged that the Bay Area fintech would become “Chase’s payments innovation incubator in Silicon Valley,” helping the country’s biggest bank compete with surging startups Stripe and Square and payments companies like PayPal.
Exclusive ai venture capital
Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading Edge