Ex-Y Combinator Partner, Ex-GitHub CEO Raised AI Venture Fund Worth $1 Billion

By
Amir Efrati
· · Source: The Information

Former Y Combinator partner Daniel Gross and former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman have raised a venture fund for artificial intelligence that is already worth more than $1 billion, The Information reported Tuesday . The duo last week made waves by offering startups in their portfolio access to a substantial number of servers powered by the most advanced chips for training AI models, which are in...

The Briefing asia ai
Investors Miss The Big Picture On Alibaba Shakeup
By Martin Peers · June 20, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
The Alibaba offices in Beijing. Photo by Bloomberg.
Talk about falling out of favor. Alibaba’s news today that its chair and CEO Daniel Zhang would step down so he can focus on the spinoff of Alibaba’s cloud unit—which he will continue to run—sent the company’s shares down 4.5%. That makes little sense on a number of levels. For one thing, as we wrote last year, there have long been questions about whether Zhang was the right person to run...
Dealmaker venture capital
The End of Megafunds
By Kate Clark
Megafunds may be a relic of another era in venture capital. That’s not a bad thing. Insight Partners has reduced the target of its next fund 25% to $15 billion, the Financial Times first reported this week.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo by Getty
Exclusive google facebook
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his deputies want other companies to freely use and profit from new artificial intelligence software Meta is developing, a decision that could have big implications for other AI developers and businesses that are increasingly adopting it.
Photo via YouTube/Google for Startups.
startups venture capital
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
By Natasha Mascarenhas
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
OpenAI Considers Creating an App Store for AI Software
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
OpenAI—an early mover in releasing chatbots powered by large-language models—is contemplating another initiative to extend its influence in the world of artificial intelligence.
Photo by Getty.
crypto venture capital
How the SEC Could Cripple Crypto Venture Capitalists
By Aidan Ryan
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuits against both Coinbase and Binance have sparked an intense debate about its effort to regulate the crypto markets.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion policy ai
The Law Is Coming for AI—But Maybe Not the Law You Think
By M.R. Leiser
While the approval of the AI Act in the European Parliament on Wednesday will no doubt go down in history as a day of reckoning for generative artificial intelligence, it was not the first.