The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded SpaceX’s Starship and Super Heavy program pending an investigation into the rocket’s first launch on April 20 which resulted in a mid-air explosion. A spokesman for the FAA said in a statement that an “anomaly occurred during the ascent” which resulted in the explosion. SpaceX won’t be able to launch again until the FAA concludes its “mishap...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive facebook
Meta to Bring In Microsoft Exec to Lead Chips Effort as It Evaluates Strategy
Meta Platforms had hired a chip executive from Microsoft to oversee its work developing custom chips for hardware devices, according to two people familiar with the matter. The hire comes as Meta is evaluating the company’s silicon strategy, a move that could spell more layoffs. Jean Boufarhat, who currently serves as corporate vice president of silicon engineering at Microsoft, is...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive google enterprise
Google’s Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft
Exclusive crypto venture capital
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Records 20% Loss
Exclusive startups e-commerce
How an Online Pharmacy’s Automation Project Went Awry
Exclusive startups Finance
SeatGeek Files Confidentially for IPO