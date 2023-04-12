Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils FoundersRead More

FDIC Says Dodd-Frank Rollbacks Didn’t Stoke SVB’s Failure

By
Michael Roddan
· · Source: The Information

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. rejected the idea that the rollback of Dodd-Frank laws contributed to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and it urged a measured approach to adding new rules that would potentially force banks to create capital buffers for unrealized bond portfolio losses, a problem that contributed to the collapse of the lender. Travis Hill, the vice chairman of the agency...

Creator Economy culture facebook
The Waning Clout of Social Media Verification
By Kaya Yurieff · April 12, 2023 2:48 PM PDT
Graphic by Shane Burke
When I got verified on Instagram in October 2020, my friends were very impressed. It felt like a big flex. The coveted symbol gave my account an aura of importance. But the significance of that checkmark has been going through a major upheaval across social media. The genesis of the shift, of course, comes from Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter last fall. Soon after, he decided he would...
Databricks Ups the Ante on OpenAI With New Language Model
By Kevin McLaughlin · April 12, 2023
Thoma Bravo Lost Out on Qualtrics, in Part Because of Antitrust Concerns
By Rachel Graf · April 12, 2023
Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Max Streaming Service
By Sahil Patel · April 12, 2023
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
By Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Startups and other companies trying to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom sparked by OpenAI are running into a problem: They can’t find enough specialized computers to make their own AI software.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders
By Kate Clark
The first big change made by Y Combinator’s new CEO and president Garry Tan—to shutter a fund investing in mature startups so it could sharpen its focus on much younger companies—has set off an uproar among founders backed by the esteemed startup accelerator.
OpenAI President Greg Brockman. Photo via OpenAI
Exclusive microsoft startups
The OpenAI Coder Who Spun Tech On its Head
By Jon Victor
Greg Brockman needed a win. In 2017, Brockman—then chief technology officer of OpenAI, a 50-person nonprofit at the time—was worried about getting left in the dust by bigger rivals like DeepMind, an AI lab owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.
From left: Nichole Wischoff, Helen Min, Meena Harris and Erica Wenger. Photos via Wischoff Ventures, Phenomenal Ventures and Erica Wenger.
Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers
By Kate Clark and Becky Peterson
When Helen Min and Meena Harris started raising money for their debut venture capital fund in January of last year, they expected that their combined 30 years of experience at tech companies would allow them to collect $15 million, a standard first-time fund target.
Art by Clark Miller
Market Research
Roadie Revolution: The Stunning New Tech on Silicon Valley Bikes
By Tim Stevens
As a technology, the bicycle hasn’t changed much since 1885, when designer J.K. Starley decided to use a chain to drive the rear wheel.
Comcast's Brian Roberts and Disney's Bob Iger. Photos by Getty
entertainment
Comcast’s Roberts Has Upper Hand Over Iger as Hulu Battle Looms
By Sahil Patel
The last time Disney CEO Bob Iger and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts tangled, in a battle for control of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment business, Roberts came off second best.