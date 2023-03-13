The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Monday it had tapped former Fannie Mae CEO Tim Mayopoulos as chief of the “bridge bank” that will open Monday and operate until the FDIC secures buyers for Silicon Valley Bank. SVB’s depositors will have full access to all their money starting this morning, when Silicon Valley Bank NA, the bridge bank, opens with normal hours and bank activities,...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing startups facebook
Why the Worst-Case Scenarios of SVB Fallout Are Unlikely
What a weekend! The term “everything everywhere all at once” seems a better description for the turmoil sparked by Friday’s failure of Silicon Valley Bank than for an incomprehensible movie that’s up for an Oscar tonight. The good news is that the worst-case scenarios some on Twitter were broadcasting the past few days seem increasingly unlikely. The Fed tonight announced steps to ensure the...
Latest Briefs
FDIC Taps Former Fannie Mae CEO as Chief of SVB ‘Bridge Bank’
HSBC to Buy Silicon Valley Bank’s U.K. Subsidiary
U.K. Plans to Ban TikTok From Government Devices
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse