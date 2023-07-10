The Federal Reserve plans to propose tougher rules on major banks with regards to how much money they have to hold as a buffer to weather downturns, the regulator’s vice chair for supervision, Michael Barr, said Monday. Banks with more than $100 billion in assets would be required to hold an additional 2 percentage points of capital under the proposals, Barr said. The collapse of Silicon...
Meta Tech Chief's Power Grows, Despite Missteps
Mark Zuckerberg and his longtime lieutenant, Andrew Bosworth, were at odds. It was mid-2019 and the two men held a series of discussions about Meta Platforms’ plans to build futuristic eyeglasses, part of Zuckerberg’s ambitions to control the hardware underpinnings of the next wave of technology. Bosworth—the imposing 6-foot, 2-inch executive who led Meta’s hardware...
'Sometimes, It Feels Real': Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
Sequoia's China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries