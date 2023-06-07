Exclusive: How Amazon Misread the NFL Ad MarketRead more

Briefing
startups

Fintech Startup Rho in Talks to Buy Former Party Round

By
Natasha Mascarenhas
· · Source: The Information

Party Round’s party has taken a turn. The Andreessen Horowitz-backed company that helped founders raise and manage cash is in advanced talks to sell itself to cash-management startup Rho, according to two people familiar with the matter. News of the sale talks hasn’t been previously reported. Terms of the deal could not be learned. Party Round renamed itself Capital last year. As part of the...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy google culture
After Vine and Google+ Shut Down, a Creator Embraces Email
By Kaya Yurieff · June 7, 2023 3:00 PM PDT
Creator Brian Brushwood. Photo: Bizarre Magic, Inc.
Brian Brushwood’s online career illustrates how regularly social apps go up in smoke. The magician, who spent 15 years touring college campuses, started to post video clips of his life on the road online in 2006. He amassed more than one million followers on six-second video app Vine and one million followers on Google+. Then, both shut down. “I am king of the failed platforms,” Brushwood,...
Latest Briefs
 
Lionel Messi’s Potential MLS Deal Includes Revenue from Apple TV+
By Sahil Patel · June 7, 2023
Fintech Startup Rho in Talks to Buy Former Party Round
By Natasha Mascarenhas · June 7, 2023
Amazon Plans to Launch Ad-Supported Prime Video Tier
By Theo Wayt · June 7, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Growth Wanes at Instacart, Gopuff
By Cory Weinberg
Grocery upstarts Instacart and Gopuff haven’t been able to deliver two things at once this year: growth and profits.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg
semiconductors ai
Why Nvidia Aids Cloud Rivals of AWS, Google and Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia’s business of selling chips for artificial intelligence is going gangbusters, but the company faces a looming problem.
PRO
Introducing The Information’s Generative AI Database
By Kalley Huang
OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched six months ago, igniting a boom in generative artificial intelligence.
The Port of Los Angeles, where Next Trucking has a significant presence. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.
Exclusive startups Finance
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information.
Adam D'Angelo photograph by Ko Sasaki. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.