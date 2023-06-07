Party Round’s party has taken a turn. The Andreessen Horowitz-backed company that helped founders raise and manage cash is in advanced talks to sell itself to cash-management startup Rho, according to two people familiar with the matter. News of the sale talks hasn’t been previously reported. Terms of the deal could not be learned. Party Round renamed itself Capital last year. As part of the...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy google culture
After Vine and Google+ Shut Down, a Creator Embraces Email
Brian Brushwood’s online career illustrates how regularly social apps go up in smoke. The magician, who spent 15 years touring college campuses, started to post video clips of his life on the road online in 2006. He amassed more than one million followers on six-second video app Vine and one million followers on Google+. Then, both shut down. “I am king of the failed platforms,” Brushwood,...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.