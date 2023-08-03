Latest Articles

Apple Services Salvage a Blah Quarter By Akash Pasricha · Aug. 3, 2023 5:11 PM PDT

Apple services to the rescue! The part of Apple’s business that includes the App Store and various subscription services was the star of the show in the company’s fiscal third quarter, which ended July 1. It’s a star the company badly needed, too. Total revenue at Apple dropped for the third consecutive quarter, shrinking 1% year over year. At the crux of the issue: iPhone, Mac and iPad sales...