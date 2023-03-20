Latest Articles

On the Market: The Founders Who Joined Microsoft, Spotify, Coinbase and Twitter By The Information Staff · March 20, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Call them acqui-fires. Several founders who took positions at the bigger tech companies that bought their startups recently lost their jobs when layoffs rolled through Silicon Valley. That means managers and engineers who also have the entrepreneurial bug are now on the market. Twitter’s most recent round of job cuts included at least four such founders, including the entrepreneurs behind...