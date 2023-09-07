Ryan Salame, the former co-head of FTX Digital Markets, pleaded guilty Thursday to two criminal charges in connection with the failed cryptocurrency exchange. Salame was charged with violating federal election laws by making political donations on behalf of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to help curry favor with federal lawmakers, as well as for operating an unlawful money transmitting...
Why the Dave Clarks Should Watch Out
So much for business as usual. The abrupt ouster of Dave Clark as CEO of Flexport is not just a story about the startup world rejecting a big tech (in this case Amazon) executive. It’s not just a story about a founder who regretted stepping aside, who probably didn’t love the life of a venture capitalist and decided to jump back in. It’s really a story about how the playbook of the...
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
Scene and Heard culture
Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’