Warner Bros. Discovery named former New York Times CEO and BBC director-general Mark Thompson as CEO of CNN Worldwide. Reporting to WBD CEO David Zaslav, Thompson will start on Oct. 9, the company said. Thompson, who has been credited with helping turn around the New York Times’ business from print to digital subscriptions, will be tasked to do something similar for CNN. The news network is...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
AI Agenda google amazon
Why Google Still Needs Nvidia; The AWS-OpenAI Marriage That Could Have Been
Google unveiled its next-generation artificial intelligence chip at its annual enterprise software conference, Google Cloud Next, on Tuesday. But it still felt the need to tout a different kind of win: a partnership with Nvidia to offer that company’s state-of-the-art AI chips through Google Cloud alongside its own hardware. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang even appeared on stage at the conference—...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup Stakes