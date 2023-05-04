A jury on Wednesday convicted Nate Chastain, a former head of product at non-fungible token exchange OpenSea, of money laundering and wire fraud, federal prosecutors said. At the height of NFT mania in 2021, Chastain NFTs that he knew OpenSea would feature prominently on its website and later sold them after prices rose, prosecutors alleged. He attempted to hide his actions by using anonymous...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing markets enterprise
On TikTok and Publishers, We’ve Seen This Story Before
Uh oh. Here we go again. In today’s headlines: TikTok, which could use some positive press attention at the moment, has begun allowing publishers to sell ads alongside their videos while keeping half the revenue. And some big publishers are taking it up on the invitation.The Wall Street Journal heralds the move thusly: “The opportunity to sell ads in social media’s hottest app comes as...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals