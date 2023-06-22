Fortress confirmed its intention to acquire the bankrupt Vice Media Group, whose portfolio includes Vice News, Refinery29 and i-D magazine, after other firms failed to top its offer of $225 million. The acquisition is expected to close Friday, pending approval from a bankruptcy judge. The amount is a far cry from the $5.7 billion valuation put on Vice in 2017, the heyday of a generation of new...
Exclusive facebook ar/vr
How Meta Stumbled In Quest for Chip Independence
Meta Platforms executives always knew this moment would come. Apple’s unveiling of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset early this month puts the spotlight on the looming battle between Apple and Meta over control of the augmented reality and virtual reality market. And for the past five years, Meta has readied itself for the competition by trying to develop as many of its own chips as it...
Exclusive google facebook
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
startups ai
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.