Briefing
startups venture capital

Founders Fund Cuts Size of Latest Venture Fund

By
Laura Mandaro
· · Source: Axios

Peter Thiel's Founder Fund cut the size of its $1.9 billion venture fund raised a year ago by roughly half and plans to roll over the remaining $1 billion pledged by its backers to a future fund, according to Axios . The decision to avoid drawing down all the money its limited partners committed is unusual and follows a sharp downturn in dealmaking last year. Founders Fund, known for its...

Exclusive google amazon
Musk Delayed Paying Twitter’s Amazon Cloud Bill, Sparking Ad Threat
By Erin Woo · March 3, 2023 4:06 PM PST
Elon Musk. Photo by Getty.
Elon Musk is running into an obstacle in his relentless drive to cut costs at Twitter: some of the same vendors that Twitter is squeezing to save money are also its advertising clients. As recently as last month, Twitter sales and marketing staff were told by their colleagues that Amazon had threatened to withhold payment for advertising it runs on Twitter because the social network for months...
By Laura Mandaro · March 3, 2023
Amazon Closes Eight Amazon Go Convenience Stores
By Theo Wayt · March 3, 2023
Amazon Delays Construction of Second HQ2 Phase
By Theo Wayt · March 3, 2023
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Art: Shane Burke/Photo: Bloomberg
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
By Jon Victor and Jessica E. Lessin
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Patrick Collison, CEO and co-founder of Stripe, left, and John Collison, president and co-founder of Stripe. Photo by Bloomberg.
Deals
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
Stripe has cut the valuation for its multi-billion-dollar fundraising by about 10% to around $50 billion, according to two people familiar with the situation, underlining the challenges that Stripe has faced in completing the fundraising.
Photo by Getty Images.
The Briefing google ai
Alphabet Needs to Replace Sundar Pichai
By Martin Peers
Shareholders in Alphabet are sending the company a message: It’s time for some drastic action. After a sharp slump in the past few weeks, Alphabet stock is up just 1.9% so far this year compared to the Nasdaq’s 10% rise.
Photo by Bloomberg.
True Value markets startups
Why Stripe Is Cheaper Than Adyen
By Cory Weinberg
Stripe has been blessed with a few big advantages over its Netherlands-based digital payments rival, Adyen.
Esther Crawford. Photo: Robert Cowherd
Elon Musk’s Twitter Lays Off Top Lieutenant in Charge of Twitter Blue
By Erin Woo and Kevin McLaughlin
As Elon Musk has driven cost cuts even deeper into Twitter, he’s shown even the most loyal lieutenants aren’t immune from the scalpel.
Gemini founders Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss. Photo by Getty.
crypto
How Crypto’s Costly Payments Problems Surfaced at Gemini
By Aidan Ryan
Crypto was supposed to revolutionize payments. But crypto firms are still getting tripped up with old-school banking problems.