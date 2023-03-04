Peter Thiel’s Founder Fund cut the size of its $1.9 billion venture fund raised a year ago by roughly half and plans to roll over the remaining $1 billion pledged by its backers to a future fund, according to Axios . The decision to avoid drawing down all the money its limited partners committed is unusual and follows a sharp downturn in dealmaking last year. Founders Fund, known for its...
Musk Delayed Paying Twitter’s Amazon Cloud Bill, Sparking Ad Threat
Elon Musk is running into an obstacle in his relentless drive to cut costs at Twitter: some of the same vendors that Twitter is squeezing to save money are also its advertising clients. As recently as last month, Twitter sales and marketing staff were told by their colleagues that Amazon had threatened to withhold payment for advertising it runs on Twitter because the social network for months...
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles