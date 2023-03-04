Latest Articles

Exclusive google amazon

Musk Delayed Paying Twitter’s Amazon Cloud Bill, Sparking Ad Threat By Erin Woo · March 3, 2023 4:06 PM PST

Elon Musk is running into an obstacle in his relentless drive to cut costs at Twitter: some of the same vendors that Twitter is squeezing to save money are also its advertising clients. As recently as last month, Twitter sales and marketing staff were told by their colleagues that Amazon had threatened to withhold payment for advertising it runs on Twitter because the social network for months...