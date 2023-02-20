ServiceTitan Burned $170 Million in Cash in 2022Read Now

Fourth Quarter Venture Fundraising Fell to Near-Decade Low

By
Kate Clark
· · Source: The Wall Street Journal

Venture capital firms raised $20.6 billion for new funds in the fourth quarter, a 65% drop from the same period the year prior and the lowest fourth quarter capital raise since 2013, The Wall Street Journal reported , citing data provider Preqin. The fundraising dip is not surprising. Limited partners, the institutions and wealthy individuals that invest in VC funds, have for months said that...

Market Research electric vehicles
If Teslas Had a Kickstand: Premium Electric Motorcycles Are Finally Ready to Ride
By Tim Stevens · Feb. 18, 2023 7:00 AM PST
Art by Clark Miller.
I’ve loved motorcycles all my life—ridden them on both road and track for almost 20 years. And I’ve been obsessed with electric bikes since I got my first ride on a pre-production Zero S way back in 2009. Since then, I’ve ridden dozens of electric motorcycles and, while I haven’t loved all of them, I’ve always been charmed by the pure joy of carving across a...
Fourth Quarter Venture Fundraising Fell to Near-Decade Low
By Kate Clark · Feb. 20, 2023
TikTok Announces New Creator Fund in U.S.
By Kaya Yurieff · Feb. 20, 2023
Meta Launches Subscription Service Called Meta Verified
By Martin Peers · Feb. 19, 2023
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
DEALS markets startups
Inside Stripe’s $55 Billion Pitch to Investors
By Kate Clark and Cory Weinberg
Stripe is trying to raise a huge sum of money from investors, so it has tried to craft a compelling pitch: The payments giant is growing faster this year than some of the biggest names in tech.
Photo by AP.
Exclusive microsoft
Microsoft’s LinkedIn Lays Off Staff Amid Hiring Slowdown
By Aaron Holmes
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn laid off staff in its recruiting department on Monday, the company confirmed to The Information, the latest sign of how Microsoft’s layoffs are rippling through the tech giant.
Stripe founders Patrick Collison, left, and John Collison. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups
Stripe Burned Through More Than $500 Million in Cash Last Year
By Cory Weinberg
Stripe burned through more than $500 million of cash last year as its revenue growth rate fell sharply, people familiar with the matter said.
google ai
Eight Research Papers That Set Off the AI Boom
By Jon Victor
For years before artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT became a household name, a breakthrough that enabled it existed as little more than a 2017 research paper that only a small group of software engineers could understand.
ServiceTitan's co-founders Ara Mahdessian (left) and Vahe Kuzoyan. Photo by ServiceTitan.
Exclusive startups
ServiceTitan Burned $170 Million in Cash in 2022
By Maria Heeter
ServiceTitan, a startup that sells software to help plumbers and electricians run their businesses, burned through more than $170 million in cash last year, according to an email sent to employees.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Exclusive microsoft enterprise
Microsoft Lays Off 150 Cloud Sales Specialists
By Kevin McLaughlin
Microsoft last week laid off around 150 employees from a team tasked with convincing medium-size companies to adopt cloud services such as Azure server rentals and Microsoft 365 productivity apps, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.