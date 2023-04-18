OpenAI Wraps Up Tender as AI Talent War Heats UpRead Now

Briefing

Fox News and Dominion Settle Lawsuit

By
Martin Peers
· · Source: The Information

Fox News Channel settled the much-watched defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, the company said, reportedly agreeing to pay $787 million. The settlement came after a delay in the start of the trial in Delaware of the lawsuit, filed by Dominion over claims that the Fox Corp-owned channel had defamed the company by broadcasting false statements about how its voting machines...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Information’s Journalism Summer School
By The Information · April 18, 2023 10:33 AM PDT
Marty Baron, former executive editor of The Washington Post, and The Information founder Jessica Lessin.
The Information is delighted to again host a virtual summer journalism school for any student interested in a career in journalism. This year’s session will be hosted virtually on June 28, 2023. During these challenging times in the industry, our aim is to help connect aspiring journalists across career stages with industry leaders to inform, inspire and help navigate the news landscape....
Latest Briefs
 
Fox News and Dominion Settle Lawsuit
By Martin Peers · April 18, 2023
Netflix Reports Weak Revenue and Subscriber Growth in Q1
By Martin Peers · April 18, 2023
Goldman Profit Falls on Weaker Revenue, Higher Costs and Marcus Loss
By Lauren Tara LaCapra · April 18, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Rippling CEO Parker Conrad at his home in San Francisco on April 10, 2023. Photo by Carolyn Fong for The Information
The Big Read startups enterprise
Parker Conrad Takes the Pain
By Abram Brown
Parker Conrad was touring me around a personal sliver of heaven when I asked him to relive his personal hell.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive enterprise
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to ‘Sales Arrogance’
By Kevin McLaughlin
Competition between the two of the biggest cybersecurity firms selling software monitoring employee access to cloud applications and data is set to intensify after influential market research firm Gartner cut its ranking on the market leader, Zscaler.
Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups enterprise
Palo Alto Networks Woos Customers With Years of Free Software as Cloud Security Sales Slow
By Aaron Holmes
The slowdown in enterprise software spending is forcing some software firms to go to extraordinary lengths to win business.
Illustration by Matheus Costa.
google facebook
Google, Meta Struggle to Figure Out Employee Reviews
By Mark Matousek
Last year, Google cut the number of employee performance reviews it conducts annually from two to one, responding to complaints that twice-a-year reviews consumed too much time.
Art by Clark Miller
Social Studies startups real estate
The Rise of the Not-Home Not-Office
By Arielle Pardes
When Jamie Snedden moved to San Francisco from London in late 2021, it occurred to him that he didn’t actually know how to make friends.
Photo of Bob Lee from Instagram. Art by Clark Miller.
In Memoriam
His Death Turned Bob Lee Into a Symbol—His Friends Are Trying to Take Him Back
By Scott Alan Lucas
I’ve got some bad news. It’s about Bob.” A friend was on the phone, calling Jake Shields with news about their buddy Bob Lee.