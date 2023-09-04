Latest Articles

The Weekend asia policy

The Botched Reveal of California Forever By Jon Steinberg · Sept. 2, 2023 7:00 AM PDT

Hi, welcome to your Weekend.This week, we’re publishing stories from near (a testosterone party in San Francisco) and far (Jessica's four-day reporting junket in China). But there’s another story we’re tracking that is geographically close to home and psychologically close to Never Never Land. I’m talking about the dream city of California Forever. As scooped earlier this week by the New...