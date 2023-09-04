Terry Gou, the founder of Foxconn, the world’s largest assembler of iPhones, resigned from the company’s board ahead of his run for Taiwan president. Apple’s dependence on Foxconn has waned in recent years as the consumer hardware giant has shifted orders to up-and-coming Chinese manufacturers including Luxshare Precision Industry and BYD. However, Foxconn remains a major supplier of...
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.This week, we’re publishing stories from near (a testosterone party in San Francisco) and far (Jessica's four-day reporting junket in China). But there’s another story we’re tracking that is geographically close to home and psychologically close to Never Never Land. I’m talking about the dream city of California Forever. As scooped earlier this week by the New...
