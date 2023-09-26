The Federal Trade Commission and 17 U.S. states filed a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday, accusing the e-commerce giant of using its size to hurt sellers, consumers and rivals. The FTC’s complaint, filed in federal court in Seattle, is targeting both Amazon’s pricing policies and the way it runs its logistics services for sellers, the FTC said in a statement . Amazon...
Exclusive microsoft ai
How Microsoft is Trying to Lessen Its Addiction to OpenAI as AI Costs Soar
Microsoft’s push to put artificial intelligence into its software has hinged almost entirely on OpenAI, the startup Microsoft funded in exchange for the right to use its cutting-edge technology. But as the costs of running advanced AI models rise, Microsoft researchers and product teams are working on a plan B. In recent weeks, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s 1,500 researchers,...
